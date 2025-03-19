Homecare company opens new office in Worksop as part of expansion

A company which provides care that enables people to remain in their own homes has announced plans to create up to 30 new jobs as part of its expansion into Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caremark Doncaster has opened a new office in Worksop as it prepares to offer its services to people in the Bassetlaw and West Lindsey area.

These services cover everything from specialist support for people with physical disabilities and end of life care, through to simple tasks such as meal preparation, shopping, and companionship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the expansion, the company is renaming itself Caremark Doncaster, Bassetlaw and West Lindsey and is now busy recruiting the carers who will be responsible for delivering the care in people’s homes.

Care Coordinator Shaun Loughlin with Care Manager Alison Springall in the new Worksop office.

It’s first appointment is Care Coordinator Shaun Loughlin, an experienced care professional who will oversee the care team and day-to-day running of the new office at Worksop Turbine Innovation Centre. Shaun will report to Caremark Doncaster, Bassetlaw and West Lindsey Care Manager Alison Springall.

Alison said: “We are delighted to have extended our reach into Bassetlaw and West Lindsey and to have been able to recruit someone of Shaun’s calibre to build and lead the team and establish relationships with key local stakeholders.

“There is a big demand for quality homecare services in these areas, so we are seeking to recruit up to 30 carers initially to deliver this important care which can help people remain living as independently as possible in their own homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caremark Doncaster was initially set up by Managing Director Yomi Eletu in 2022. In three years, he has overseen the growth of the company, which now employs 27 people and delivers 750 hours of care each week.

In January, Yomi won ‘The Rising Star’ award at the 2025 Caremark national conference which saw over 100 Caremark franchise owners from across the UK and Ireland coming together to celebrate achievement and success over the last 12 months.

The judges singled out Yomi for his “amazing” second full year of trading, which resulted in a 514% increase in turnover.

Yomi said: “I was diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia as a child and struggled so much with my health that I was told I may not live to the age of 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I often got so ill that I couldn’t do anything for myself, so I needed personal care. That means I saw the difference between good and bad care and since setting up Caremark Doncaster I have been totally focused on ensuring we have everything in place to ensure the care we provide is of the very highest quality.

“Now, I am delighted to be able to take the next exciting step with the launch of Caremark Doncaster, Bassetlaw and West Lindsey.”