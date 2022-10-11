HIV testing rates down in Bassetlaw

Every year, thousands of people in the UK are infected with HIV, a disease which attacks the immune system.

Thanks to advances in medicine, those who receive treatment in time can expect the same quality of life as anyone else – so the NHS advises anyone who thinks they may have HIV to get tested as soon as possible.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show 1,227 patients in Bassetlaw were tested for HIV in 2021, equivalent to 42 per cent of those eligible in the area.

Across the East Midlands, 134 new cases of HIV were diagnosed last year.

This was much lower than before the pandemic – in 2019, 56.6 per cent were tested – but a rise from 2020, when 28.7 per cent of eligible patients received a test.

HIV testing coverage has stayed at 45.8 per cent nationally for the last two years, a significant decline on 64.9 per cent in 2019.

The Terrence Higgins Trust, a sexual health charity, said it welcomed new developments in HIV testing – such as the ability to order tests online, and including HIV screening in blood tests at A&E – but the gulf in testing between different groups needs to be ‘urgently addressed’.

Advertisement

Across the East Midlands, 134 new cases of HIV were diagnosed last year – none in Bassetlaw – down from the 197 cases registered in 2019, although this may partly be explained by lower rates of testing.

Across England, there was also a slight uptick in the proportion of diagnoses being made in the later stages of the infection, when it can be more difficult to treat – increasing to 45.8 per cent in 2021 from 44.1 per cent the year before.

Those at high risk of contracting HIV can take pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, to prevent them from catching the virus, but some are concerned the drug can be difficult to access.

Deborah Gold, chief executive of the National Aids Trust, a charity for people with HIV, said: “This data is concerning and shows the Government isn’t doing enough to end HIV.”

Advertisement

Different UKHSA figures show 541 sexually transmitted infections were diagnosed in Bassetlaw last year – equivalent to 457 cases for every 100,000 people in the area.

Among them were 10 new cases of syphilis, and 57 of gonorrhoea.

Syphilis cases are on the rise nationally – with 7,506 cases of infectious syphilis reported in 2021, an 8.4 per cent increase compared with 2020.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said:“Sexual health services are recovering to pre-pandemic levels with HIV testing for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men at pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement