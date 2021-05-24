Help Bassetlaw Hospital bosses plan for the next five years

Bassetlaw Hospital.

The organisation will soon launch a ‘listening exercise’, which will include a series of events as well as a survey with the aim of understanding and considering the views of patients, partners and the wider public as it develops its strategy for 2022 to 2027.

Chief executive Richard Parker said: “As we develop our plans for our hospitals for the next five years, we want to make sure everybody has a voice.

"The last year has shown us how the NHS sits at the heart of every community and we want to understand what is important to our patients, our colleagues who deliver care and treatment, and the partners we work with each and every day.”

The trust first published its previous strategic direction for 2017 to 2022 in September 2017, with a revision in 2019 to reflect developments at the time.

Trust bosses said many of the objectives have been met in spite of the extreme challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Parker added: “Throughout June and July we will appeal to our communities to ensure that your voice is reflected within our new strategy.

"Ultimately, we want to continue doing the things we do well, improve on things that could be better and, ultimately, meet the needs of those we serve, delivering the highest standards of hospital care as deserving of the people of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.”

In the coming weeks, the trust wants to hear from patients, colleagues, partners and the public.

There will be an online survey, discussion events and focus groups. More details are available at DBTH NHS Listening. People can also or email the trust at [email protected]