Sajid Javid visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary to meet with local health professionals and discuss future plans for the NHS.

He also heard about the £17.6millon plans for Bassetlaw Hospital, which are currently under consultation.

If approved, the new village will allow the children’s assessment unit and children’s outpatient department next to the emergency department.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid MP, visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary on February 15 to meet with local health professionals and discuss future plans for the NHS.

The current children’s ward at the hospital, which is a distance from the emergency department, was closed to overnight admissions between 7pm and 8am in 2017 due to safety reasons related to staffing.

This means that some children have to be transferred to Doncaster Royal Infirmary if they require an overnight stay.

The changes will enable the opportunity to secure a permanent overnight inpatient service for children in Worksop.

Mr Javid was met by Richard Parker, chief executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals; Suzy Brain England, chair of the board, and Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central and toured a newly developed extension to DRI’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital which opened in December 2021, and includes two inpatient areas and a theatre unit.

Speaking about the visit, Mr Javid said: “The trust is doing excellent work to improve the lives of patients in the region – with a new urgent and emergency care village in Worksop planned and the separate work it is doing to expand capacity cancer diagnosis, which is a vital part of our national war on cancer.”

The Health and Social Care Secretary also discussed the trust’s plans to increase diagnostic capacity, to help reduce the backlog caused by the pandemic.

Around 1,000 people have taken part into the consultation on the plans for Bassetlaw Hospital.

The survey remains open until February 28. For more information visit www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/say-urgent-emergency-paediatric-care-bassetlaw-hospital/

People can also send comments in writing by email to [email protected] and by post to FREEPOST RTEK-SATU-YXEC NHS Bassetlaw CCG, Retford Hospital, North Road, Retford, Notts, DN22 7XF – no stamp is required.