Grant funding helps BID install five defibrillators across Worksop and Retford businesses

Defibrillator at food manufacturer Samworth Brothers

Five new defibrillators have been installed for public and business use by North Notts BID across the district, thanks to grant funding from the London Hearts charity.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grant, which covers 50% of the cost of the defibrillators and their cabinets, will ensure these life-saving devices are accessible to the public 24/7 at key locations. It continues the BIDs role in delivering health and safety initiatives and training to the community, including the WalkSafe app and first aid training.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “This initiative remains a vital aspect in supporting the health and wellbeing of our local communities. Following a tip off from Cllr Lynne Schuller, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council, we were able to access funding through The Department of Health and Social Care’s Community Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Fund to install additional life-saving defibrillators in the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is through effective communications and engagement with our partners and stakeholders that we can offer this invaluable support to our business community and beyond.”

One of the new defibirllators has been installed outside Stanley Street Social Club in Worksop

The defibrillators have been installed in four locations in Worksop including the Miner's Welfare, the Roman's Rest pub, Stanley Street Social Club and at food manufacturer Samworth Brothers. A further defibrillator has been installed at the Gamston depot for Logistics provider Elddis Transport outside Retford.

The defibrillators are all registered on The Circuit, a national database that allows emergency services to locate the nearest device and provide access codes during 999 calls. This ensures that devices are available to the community 24/7 at moments of critical need.

A sixth location is set to be confirmed, which will take the number of defibrillators installed by North Notts BID since 2022 to 30. The BID is responsible for the purchase and arrangement of the defibrillators, covering the remaining unit cost, as well as installation and maintenance management and costs. Businesses who support the scheme are responsible for checking that the devices remain operational on a monthly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally added: “These additional defibrillators will further ensure that members of the public and business employees have essential accessibility to defibrillators and guidance at all times should they ever need to be used in an emergency.”

For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk.