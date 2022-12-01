News you can trust since 1895
Here is where you can expect to wait the longest for a GP appointment

GPs in Bassetlaw: The 8 surgeries with the longest waits for appointments

Patients at some doctor’s surgeries in Bassetlaw have to wait far longer for appointments than at others, NHS figures show.

By Kirsty Hamilton
4 minutes ago

The data shows how many patients had to wait more than four weeks for an appointment at their local practice in October, revealing the strain many surgeries are under.

Across England, nearly half of appointments in October (49 per cent) took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.

However, 640,000 appointments - 3 per cent of the total - took place more than 28 days later. This didn’t include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews.

And in some surgeries, the proportion of patients waiting more than four weeks was far higher.

There are several factors that influence the length of time a patient has to wait for an appointment, including availability at the practice, patient availability and the urgency of the issue.

The British Medical Association, the trade union for doctors, said the monthly figures were the “highest level of GP appointments on record”.

And the Royal College of GPs said the figures showed “how hard GPs and their teams are working to deliver increasingly complex care to a growing number of patients, against a backdrop of severe workforce shortages”.

These are the eight GP practices in Bassetlaw with the highest percentage of appointments involving waits of more than 28 days. Practices which had fewer than 100 appointments in October have been omitted.

1. North Leverton Surgery

At North Leverton Surgery, East Retford, 24.7% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked. Photo: Peter Dowse, Google

Photo: Submitted

2. Kingfisher Family Practice

At Kingfisher Family Practice, Retford, 10.6% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

Photo: Submitted

3. Crown House Surgery

At Crown House Surgery, Retford Hospital, 8.0% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

Photo: Submitted

4. Riverside Health Centre

At Riverside Health Centre, Retford, 7.5% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

Photo: Submited

BassetlawNHSPracticesEnglandGP practices