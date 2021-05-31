Fundraiser for Rother Valley man in intensive care in Turkey

Tom Bingham 38 was taken seriously ill with a malignant growth on his neck whilst living in Turkey and is now sedated in intensive care waiting for an MRI scan.

But when Tom, originally from Kiveton Park, moved to Turkey several years ago he only took out basic insurance he then needed for residency, so the cost of his care is not covered.His sister Faye Clarke said: “Tom being Tom only took out basic insurance that unfortunately doesn’t cover the treatment he needs. After 12 days of conflicting reports from the hospital it has been confirmed he has a mass around his thyroid gland.

"The thyroid and the mass need to be removed as soon as possible as they are crushing his trachea causing Tom to be ventilated until the operation can be carried out.

Tom Bingham is seriously ill in a Turkish hospital without insurance to pay for his treatment.

“Unfortunately, the doctors confirmed on Thursday May 27, that the mass is malignant, but they did say there is a really high survival rate on this kind of cancer (95 per cent).

“Right now we are wanting get the operation done as a starting point. We wouldn’t be asking for support if the situation wasn’t crucial .”

On Monday May 24, Tom had a few complications with his trachea again, so doctors decided it was in his best interest to fully sedate him until the operation is carried out.

The family received a bill for £3,500 on May 20 and the care he is currently receiving is costing at least £350 a day.

A GoFundMe page set up by his sister has raised close to £5,000

Faye added: “The initial target has been reached thanks to everyone’s amazing generosity. With the hospitals fees stacking up everyday, we have had to increase the fund raising target to try and keep up with all the costs.

“We are honestly blown away by all the love and support Tom has received, and also for us as a family.”