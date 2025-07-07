Funding set to continue for Bassetlaw voluntary organisations

Voluntary organisations who help people to be discharged from hospital will be funded

Nine voluntary organisations in Bassetlaw will have their funding extended by NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) until the end of March 2026.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisations are:

Bassetlaw Action Centre

Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Service

Barnsley Premier Leisure

Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire

Royal Voluntary Service

Children’s Bereavement Service

In Sam’s Name

Muddy Fork

The Sleep Charity

This follows a listening exercise with people who use the services, their staff and other stakeholders.

The same level of funding for the financial year starting April 2026 has been set aside for the Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership to work together on a plan for spending this money to support delivery of NHS priorities and to help Bassetlaw people to live longer healthier lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive of NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB, said: “People have told us how valuable these services are so we’re pleased to confirm the extension of funding to nine organisations until the end of March 2026. We have also committed to spending the same amount in the next financial year as we did this year, as we recognise the valuable work of voluntary sector organisations.

“We will now work with people who represent the community through the Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership on the allocation of money to those organisations who are helping Bassetlaw people to stay well and out of hospital. We will also fund organisations who are supporting people to be discharged from hospital and return to independence within their own home and community.”

Dave Armiger, Chair of Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership, said: “I welcome this funding commitment from the ICB, particularly during these difficult financial times. We will now work together as a partnership to ensure we meet the health needs of Bassetlaw people and support wider NHS objectives.”