Deacon Emily Hoe-Crook is leading the service, starting at 10.15am, using memory boxes, the Bible story of Mary and Martha, including an interview with Hazel Tengku Chik Melewar, dementia advisor for Bassetlaw, and her daughter Amy, who currently studies Neuroscience, emphasising on dementia.

The service will be followed by refreshments and a bake sale in aid of Dementia charities.

The service will include prayer for all those affected by dementia, and will officially launch a monthly 'Memory Cafe' which will include dementia-friendly worship.

Crossings Church Dementia Service

There is a regular ‘Singing With Dementia’ event which runs on the last Wednesday of every month at The Crossing from 2-4 pm.

This is run by Mrs Jean Roberts, who is key in advocating for dementia in the church and local area.