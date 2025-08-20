Find out which pharmacies are open near you this bank holiday

People can visit their local pharmacy for less urgent health conditions this bank holiday.

A list of opening hours is available on the local NHS website.

Pharmacies may be able to offer treatment and some prescription medicine without you needing to see a GP for the following conditions:

earache (aged 1 to 17 years)

impetigo (aged 1 year and over)

infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over)

shingles (aged 18 years and over)

sinusitis (aged 12 years and over)

sore throat (aged 5 years and over)

urinary tract infections or UTIs (women aged 16 to 64 years)

There are a range of other services to help, depending on your health needs:

NHS 111: Visit 111.nhs.uk or phone 111, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for advice, appointments or to get directed to the most appropriate service. Use option 2 for mental health.

Self-care: We also have self-care information to help you manage common conditions such as minor burns and scalds, conjunctivitis, constipation and cystitis on our website: notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/stay-well/self-care/

Children’s health and wellbeing: We have a range of advice for worried parents, covering common illnesses and when to seek treatment for you baby or child. This covers conditions such as chickenpox, asthma, earache, scarlet fever and many more. Visit: https://notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-services/childrens-health-and-wellbeing/

Urgent treatment centres: You can visit your local Urgent Treatment Centre for sprains, fractures, minor burns and skin infections:

Nottingham – The NHS Urgent Treatment Centre (next to the BBC building) is open every day from 7am-7pm. Seaton House, London Road, Nottingham, NG2 4LA Tel: 0115 883 8500

Newark – Newark Hospital is open every day 8am-10.30pm (last patient seen at 9.30pm). Boundary Road, NG24 4DE

Dental care: For urgent dental care you can call your local NHS dentist. For urgent care out of hours care, contact NHS 111.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Pharmacists can give advice and treatment on a range of minor illnesses, and many can offer services like a repeat supply of oral contraception without the need to visit a GP.

“Of course, nobody wants to be poorly over the bank holiday weekend, but we hope local people will be reassured that the NHS is here for them. If you’re unsure about which service is best for your needs, visit 111.nhs.uk or phone 111.”

You can find details about all your NHS services and how to access urgent and non-urgent care at: www.notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/urgent-and-non-urgent-care/