Family wins justice over negligent care at Bassetlaw hospital leading to daughter’s brain injury

The mother of a young woman born with a brain injury caused after negligent care at Bassetlaw hospital has spoken of the family’s 25-year struggle for justice.

Elisha Woods, described by her family as “resilient, incredibly brave, truly inspirational, and beautiful both inside and out” was born at Bassetlaw District General Hospital on October 14, 1998.

Her brain injury was caused after she was starved of oxygen for too long and a High Court judge found failings in her care led to a negligent delay in delivery.

Elisha’s mum, Julie Woods, 51 said: “I am so relieved that Mrs Justice Lambert ruled in Elisha’s favour. This has been a stressful experience for the whole family, and I hope all remaining issues can be resolved swiftly.

Bassetlaw District General Hospital

“I want to take this opportunity to thank David Thomas and his legal team at Switalskis, and my barrister, Richard Baker KC of 7 Bedford Row, for their unwavering support. Every mother hopes that their birthing experience will be safe and that their baby will be healthy, and so it is truly heartbreaking when something does go wrong.

“Having the right legal team behind you to help navigate the challenges that lie ahead is absolutely essential, and they have supported Elisha and my family every step of the way under very difficult circumstances.”

In the early hours of October 14 1998, doctors decided to rupture Mrs Woods’ waters, revealing thick meconium-stained liquor, a clear sign of fetal distress. She was taken to theatre for an emergency caesarean section, but sadly Elisha was born in poor condition with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck and a dangerously low heartbeat.

She required emergency oxygen and a blood gas test confirmed low oxygen levels, indicating injury to her brain.

Her condition means that she has ongoing needs and will require support to live independently.Medical negligence experts at Switalskis investigated the chain of events leading up to her labour.

The legal team presented evidence that Mrs Woods had visited the Bassetlaw District General Hospital due to leaking amniotic fluid, on September 28, 1998. She underwent fetal CTG monitoring which revealed that her baby had tachycardia, an abnormally high heart rate, which persisted for over 2 hours.

Repeat CTG monitoring was carried out later the same evening, which the senior doctor wrongly interpreted as being normal before discharging Julie home.

Evidence showed that the doctor should have repeated the CTG and conducted further tests the following day. These tests would have likely shown signs of placental deficiency leading to chronic partial hypoxia to Elisha’s brain.

The judge concluded that with reasonable care, labour should have been induced on September 29, 1998, and that if that had happened, Elisha would have avoided chronic hypoxia to her brain.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “The safety of our patients and the delivery of excellent care is of paramount importance to us.

“Whilst this particular delivery occurred in 1998, we will carefully review this judgment and consider any improvements and learning that can be applied to our present service.