Everything you need to know about what happens next when it comes to leaving hospital
I thought it may be helpful with all the discussion about delayed discharges and bed blocking for people to know what to think about when they are planning whether to go home or into long-term care, writes Helen Charlesworth, of Worksop-based Charlesworth Community Care.
You have had an illness or an episode which has caused you to go into hospital. You are now feeling a little better, but are being asked to think about what is the best way forward. There are so many things to think about – here is a list which may be helpful:
- What might make it easier for me to manage in my own home, for example frozen ready meals, kettle tippers so that you can make a cup of tea, raised toilet seats and grab rails? The hospital can arrange some of these things, others can be purchased from local mobility shops or online;
- Have my family and friends got time to do all the extra things I may need help with for example cleaning my house, doing my shopping, making my meals and even potentially getting me dressed or ready for bed or reminding me to take my medication regularly? Is this something I can ask of them in the long term? Most family members can manage to help for a couple of weeks but rarely longer;
- Could I manage at home in a different house – perhaps a flat or a bungalow? If so, could I sell mine, or rent mine while I buy or rent something more suitable?
- Do I need to think about a residential home or a nursing home? There are some lovely homes locally and you will have someone to support you 24 hours a day as well as having companionship to avoid loneliness. Care homes cost between £600 and £800 per week on average locally.
- Could I get some help at home for a few weeks or longer? There are several companies in Worksop that provide support to older people in their own homes. These are carefully regulated by the Care Quality Commission. The homecare.co.uk website is a great place to visit to find out more about quality providers in your area. These can cost between £20 and £25 per hour on average depending on the provider;
- In order to get help from the council to fund your care, you need to have less than £23,250 in savings, income and assets – for help at home, this does not include the value of your house. If you may have to pay for your own care, you do not have to wait for a social services assessment, but can contact one of the regulated home care providers on the homecare.co.uk website;
- Attendance allowance is a benefit which is not means tested and can be used to help you pay for support in your own home. There are two rates of £101.75 per week or £68.10 per week, depending on the level of need you report when you make a claim;
- If you are likely to get help to pay for your care, you can choose to use any of the companies registered locally, you do not have to use the company suggested by the local authority. You can choose to take your allocation as a “direct payment” and use any provider, but you may need to top up the budget with your own money;
- Bassetlaw CVS and your GP also have access to a befriending service to help prevent loneliness. This is a free service where someone can visit you once or twice a month to provide companionship.
The most important thing while you are in hospital is to do as much as possible to stay active. Bed rest can result in other problems such as losing muscle strength, bed sores, difficulty digesting foods, and a reduction in self-confidence.If you need any further information or help and advice, please contact me on 01909 476722, or see charlesworth247.co.uk