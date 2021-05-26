End of an era at Bassetlaw Hospital as well-known nurse retires after 50 years

Pat Hardement was a familiar face in Bassetlaw Hospital during the later years of her career where she oversaw outpatient clinics in Worksop and at Retford hospital.

The grandmother, from Conisborough, began her NHS journey in June 1971, following a suggestion from a former colleague.

Having spoken with matron at Montagu Hospital, Pat enrolled in nurse training, qualifying in 1974 following a placement at Rotherham Hospital.

Pat Hardeman, left, at her retirement presentation

She then re-joined the team at Montagu as a staff nurse within surgery before moving to the site’s former accident and emergency service in 1980 for around 18 months.

Pat’s next move would prove to be the most long-lasting, with a tenure as sister within the outpatients department lasting for almost 40 years, from 1982 until the present day.

Caring for countless patients during this time and becoming a well-known, well-liked and much-respected face within the hospital.

Pat Hardeman, front row, centre, at her retirement presentation

A final move would beckon in 2011, and alongside her regular clinics at the Mexborough site, the mother-of-three would also oversee the same services at both Bassetlaw and Retford hospitals.

After racking up an impressive 50 years of service within the health service, Pat has now finally decided to a take well-earned break, calling time on an incredible career that has positively impacted the lives of so many people.

Pat said she has ‘loved every minute’ of her time in the NHS.

"From the patients to the people I have worked with, I can honestly say that I have enjoyed it all immensely – it doesn’t really feel like 50 years at all,” she said.

"I’ll miss everyone, as it has been such a huge part of my life, but I am now looking forward to the next chapter, which will hopefully include a little more sunshine and relaxation.”

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust chief executive, Richard Parker, said: “We are honoured within this trust to have so many colleagues who have worked with us for a great many years.

"Pat’s commitment however isunparalleled, and on behalf of everyone at DBTH, as well as our communities in Doncaster and Bassetlaw, I want to thank her for the five decades of service she has given to the NHS.

"We have benefited a great deal from her care, compassion and knowledge over the years, and while we will be sorry to see her go, Pat more than anybody else has truly earned the break. I wish her nothing but happiness and good health.”

Pat already has plans for her retirement, with four holidays pencilled in the diary, as well as a husband, three sons, two step daughters, granddaughter and two grandsons to keep her busy.