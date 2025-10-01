Elle Woods-inspired “Bend & Check” campaign brings breast cancer awareness to the heart of Bawtry

Think pink, check your chest, and strike a pose because this October, Bend & Check, a bold, feel-good awareness campaign led by Charlotte Lister, Ms. Eco Pageants UK, is lighting up Bawtry for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the iconic “Bend and Snap” scene from Legally Blonde, this locally filmed campaign swaps sass for self-care with a powerful reminder: knowing your body and checking your chest could save your life.

“I’ve lost too many family members to cancer, and I wanted to do something memorable to start conversations,” says Charlotte. “This campaign blends fun with purpose. It’s for every woman, man, and young person who needs that nudge to check themselves and to remind someone they love to do the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bend & Check campaign forms part of Visit Bawtry’s ‘Wear It Pink’ campaign, which is raising funds for Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s leading breast cancer research and support charity.

The women outside Crown Hotel Bawtry

This awareness drive leads up to a glamorous charity ball at Bawtry Hall, organised by Angel Events & Entertainment where guests will come together in style to raise vital funds and celebrate strength in sisterhood.

It also proudly links to Fairfax & Favor, one of Bawtry’s newest luxury lifestyle stores, who have also chosen Breast Cancer Now as their official charity of the year.

All of the women featured in the campaign are pageant contestants from across Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, united by a shared mission to raise awareness and use their platforms for positive change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing a range of pageant systems and titles, they bring energy, elegance, and empowerment to every scene.

[Elle Woods-Charlotte Lister (Ms Eco Pageants UK, Chloe Adkin - Miss Royal Nottinghamshire, Daisy Parker - Miss Derbyshire GB, Laura Spies - Miss Nottinghamshire GB, Helena Walker - Miss Nottinghamshire GB 2024, Marcie Reid - Miss York GB & Shannon Allsop - Miss Environment Wales)

Shot at standout Bawtry hotspots including As She Knows lingerie boutique (who also supplied the bras for the women to wear) Fairfax & Favor, The Crown Hotel, and Hollies Bar, the video features the women performing their own pink-powered version of Bend & Check.

Filmed by Lensgo Visual Media the video encourages viewers to check their breasts or chest regularly and to spread the word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Bend & Check is fun, the facts behind it are serious:

In the UK, around 55,000 women and approximately 600 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

1 in 7 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Early detection saves lives.

“This campaign is about celebrating being body-aware in a way that’s empowering, not clinical. A simple check each month can make all the difference,” Charlotte adds.

Charlotte who has previously championed CoppaFeel! and is a long-time supporter of Cancer Research UK, and has completed 10 Race for Life events and 3 Pretty Muddys is passionate about sharing what to look for:

Check once a month

Look and feel – notice any changes in size, shape, texture, or skin

Don't forget your armpits and collarbone area

See your GP if you find anything unusual or persistent

Breast cancer can affect men, women, trans and non-binary people so Bend & Check is for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full Bend & Check video is now live on YouTube and across various social media channels, just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

https://youtu.be/xm8qzya_ZVg?si=EL20EloMMCnoWpa7

Watch it

Share it

Tag a friend and remind them to #BendAndCheck