Drop in visits to A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust last month
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 20% were via minor injury units.
Fewer patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 14,639 patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in December.
That was a drop of 8% on the 15,892 visits recorded during November, but 20% more than the 12,168 patients seen in December 2020.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in December 2019, there were 16,254 visits to A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.
Across England, A&E departments received 1.9 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 8% compared to November, but 27% more than the 1.5 million seen during December 2020.
At Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:
In December:
- 68% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 1,229 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
- Of those, 46 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in November:
- The median time to treatment was 80 minutes
- Around 5% of patients left before being treated
Rebecca Joyce, chief operating office at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “Throughout December, the number of admissions related to COVID-19 began to rise as a result of Omicron transmission locally, as did staff absence due to isolation guidance.
“Despite our best efforts, this meant that our wait times did increase slightly, however colleagues have done, and continue to do, a fantastic job despite the challenges we are currently facing and we thank our patients and communities for their support during this time.”