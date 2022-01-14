Fewer patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 14,639 patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in December.

That was a drop of 8% on the 15,892 visits recorded during November, but 20% more than the 12,168 patients seen in December 2020.

December saw an 8% drop in A&E visits at Donaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals compared to November. Credit: PA

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in December 2019, there were 16,254 visits to A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 20% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.9 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8% compared to November, but 27% more than the 1.5 million seen during December 2020.

At Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:

In December:

- 68% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

- 1,229 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

- Of those, 46 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in November:

- The median time to treatment was 80 minutes

- Around 5% of patients left before being treated

Rebecca Joyce, chief operating office at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “Throughout December, the number of admissions related to COVID-19 began to rise as a result of Omicron transmission locally, as did staff absence due to isolation guidance.