Dozens of people with learning disabilities and autism 'locked away' in hospital in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

New statistics from NHS England show around 40 people with a learning disability, autism or both were in inpatient services across the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board area

Dozens of people with learning disabilities and autism were "locked away" in hospital across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire as of September, new figures show.

October is Learning Disability Awareness Month, which charities have described as an opportunity to raise awareness around learning disabilities and challenge stigma.

It comes as the Government's new Mental Health Bill, which seeks to improve conditions for people with learning disabilities and autism, is going through final stages in Parliament.

It was a decrease from about 45 a year earlier.

And it included 20 people with a learning disability, 20 with autism and fewer than five with both a learning disability and autism.

NHS England said all figures are rounded to the nearest five.

Across England, some 2,025 people with a learning disability, autism or both were in inpatient services at the end of September – up slightly from 2,020 a year before.

Overall, 550 (27 per cent) inpatients had a learning disability, 1,100 (54 per cent) had autism and 370 (18 per cent) had both.

The Mental Health Bill, which seeks to amend the Mental Health Act 1983, proposes to reduce reliance on inpatient care for people with learning disabilities and autism and remove learning disability and autism as criteria for detention.

It is currently with the House of Lords, in the final stages of passage.

Jon Sparkes OBE, chief executive of learning disability charity Mencap, said: "Imagine what life is like for the 2,025 people with autism and people with a learning disability locked away in mental health hospitals right now.

"Many are there due to a lack of social care and suitable housing, not because they need inpatient mental health treatment.

"Worryingly, once admitted, people can get stuck for many years – the average length of stay is nearly five years."

He added: "We know people have experienced unspeakable abuse and neglect in mental health hospitals – people have had bones broken, been left covered in bruises and experienced lasting trauma due to brutal and excessive physical restraint and being locked up in solitary confinement for months on end.

"The Government’s commitment to set out a roadmap for change can't come soon enough, so that people can be free to live in homes not hospitals," he said.

Mel Merritt, head of policy and campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said "change is urgently needed", calling the current situation a "human rights scandal".

She said: "This means getting the right support into the community to move people out of hospital and to prevent people being admitted in the first place.

"Thanks to years of campaigning, an outdated law will shortly be changed to mean autistic people can no longer be sectioned simply for being autistic."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We inherited a situation where there are too many people with a learning disability and autistic people are being detained in inpatient settings, who could be supported in their communities.

"The Mental Health Bill will ensure people with a learning disability and autistic people get better, more personalised care, with greater choice and control over their treatment. Crucially, the Bill will also limit the scope to detain people.

"We've also introduced mandatory training for health and care staff to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to properly care for people with learning disabilities and autistic people."