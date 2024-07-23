Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals expands Patient Initiated Follow Up (PIFU)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More patients managing long-term conditions under the care of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) now have access to Patient Initiated Follow Up (PIFU) appointments.

These appointments are arranged by patients as and when they are needed, rather than by the clinicians at routine intervals.

This approach allows patients to take control over the management of their condition and to avoid any unnecessary appointments, freeing up their time and reducing any unwarranted stress and anxiety over the lead up to a hospital visit.

Whilst PIFU is not suitable for every patient, those who may benefit will have this option discussed with them by their hospital care team. During this conversation a clinician will discuss the potential reasons to arrange a PIFU appointment such as changes in a patient’s condition or any concerns about their ongoing treatment.

Staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Currently at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, the following services and care pathways are offering PIFU appointments to their patients:

Gastroenterology

Pain Management

Pain Management (medication before Injection)

Cardiology (atrial fibrillation)

Dermatology

Respiratory (CPAP)

Trauma and Orthopaedics (Virtual Fracture Clinic)

Clinical Therapies (Orthopaedics, Orthotics, Speech and Language, Children’s Therapy, Physiotherapy, Nutrition and Dietetics, and Pulmonary Rehabilitation)

Haematology Lymphoma

Urology (stones)

Spinal Surgery/Spinal Pain

General Surgery (Upper GI)

Trauma and Orthopaedics (Arthroplasty)

General Surgery (Colorectal)

Paediatric Cardiology: Postural Hypotension and Chest Pain

Denise Smith, Chief Operating Officer at DBTH, said: “We know that most patients feel that regular check-ins with their clinician are unnecessary, especially for those with long term conditions who are managing them well at home following the initial diagnosis and advice.

“This new approach gives our patients more choice and control over their care, ensuring they get the support they need when they need it most.

“The Trust is also partnered with DrDoctor to offer an interactive messaging service, making it easier for patients to manage their appointments and stay in touch. And just to reassure everyone, if you receive a message from 07860 039 092, it’s not a scam – it's important information about your appointment."