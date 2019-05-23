Do you recognise anyone on these great pics?

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust has been celebrating International Nurses Day and International Day of the Midwife this month.

Colleagues have been sharing photographs of themselves as student nurses and midwives, or class photographs on the day they qualified as healthcare professionals, from throughout the last few decades.

Labour ward, 1990.

These two brilliant pictures are the team from the labour ward in 1990 and the class of 1987 from Doncaster School of Nursing.

Are you on either of them or know someone who is?

