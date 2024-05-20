DBTH shortlisted for eight awards at the South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards
The South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards, hosted by National World, serves as a celebration of excellence in apprenticeship programmes and apprentices across the South Yorkshire region.
The successful finalists from the Trust are as follows:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year Award:
- Alisha Cooper
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
- Lucy Beech
- Luke Staton
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
- Ebony McNally
- Lucy Beech
- Luke Staton
Mentor of the Year
- James Briddick
Large Business Employer of the Year
- Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals
The Trust is one of the largest employers in the area and employs over 7,200 individuals from surrounding communities. A huge part of this workforce is the apprentices employed. These apprentices enable DBTH to grow a diverse workforce that is fit for the future, and one that resembles the communities it serves.
Currently over 4.5 per cent of all colleagues at DBTH are enrolled on an apprenticeship.
With the introduction of new roles and more opportunities for people to step into careers in health and care, apprenticeships at DBTH are accessible across 40 of the 250 different career pathways available at the NHS. These apprenticeships encompass both clinical and non-clinical roles such as Training Nurse Associates, Business and Administration, Pharmacy, and Plumbing.
Speaking about the nominations, Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “It is an honour for our apprentices and apprenticeship programme to be shortlisted across multiple awards at this year’s South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards.
“At DBTH we strive to ensure all our apprentices have an enriching experience with us and it is an honour that the fantastic hard work of our dedicated colleagues and learners is being rewarded.
“As the only acute NHS provider to be shortlisted, we are really looking forward to the awards and having the opportunity to not only celebrate our colleagues but also the amazing apprenticeship programmes across South Yorkshire. We wish the best of luck to all the nominees!”
With 14 categories, the South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards recognise a wide range of achievements within the world of Apprenticeships, with the winners announced on Thursday, 23 May.