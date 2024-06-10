DBTH enhances stroke care with advanced CT perfusion technology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are pleased to announce the implementation of advanced computed tomography (CT) perfusion software within their services with an ambition improve stroke care.

This cutting-edge technology will enable specialists at the Trust to extend the thrombolysis treatment window from its present standard of four and a half hours to nine hours, and the thrombectomy treatment window from six hours to 24 hours, following a partnership agreement with the Neuro Intervention team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals (STH).

Thrombolysis and thrombectomy are critical treatments for stroke patients. The former involves the use of medication to dissolve blood clots that block blood flow to the brain, ideally administered within hours of stroke onset. The latter is a procedure where a catheter is used to physically remove the clot from the artery, significantly improving outcomes if performed promptly.

Dr Ahmad Maatouk, Stroke and Acute Medicine Consultant at DBTH, said: "This new technology is a game-changer for our stroke patients. By extending the treatment windows for thrombolysis and thrombectomy, we can provide life-saving interventions to more patients, significantly enhancing their chances of recovery."

The new service is set to commence in mid-June 2024 and will initially be available Monday to Friday, from 8am to 7pm. The goal is to gradually extend these hours to align with the Mechanical Thrombectomy (MT) service at STH, ensuring seamless and comprehensive stroke care for patients across the region.

Dr. Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, stated, "The introduction of advanced CT perfusion software marks a significant milestone for our stroke care services. This technology will greatly enhance our ability to treat stroke patients more effectively and within a longer time frame, ultimately improving patient outcomes. We are committed to providing the highest standard of care and continually improving our services for the benefit of our community."