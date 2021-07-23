Council leader slams 'appalling' move as NHS boundary changes sees Bassetlaw join Nottinghamshire Integrated Care System

Following a review of healthcare boundaries, the Minister of State for health Edward Argar, announced that Bassetlaw’s Integrated Care System will be removed from South Yorkshire, and placed under Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Bassetlaw is currently part of the South Yorkshire Integrated Care System which means the majority of residents usually receive treatment at hospitals in Sheffield and Doncaster.

Some health officials and politicians believe the changes will mean patients will have to travel elsewhere in Notts and funding for services will be diverted from Bassetlaw.

Bassetlaw District Council leader Simon Greaves.

Bassetlaw District Council leader Simon Greaves said: "Removing Bassetlaw from its long established links with South Yorkshire has nothing to do with improving health services.

"It’s driven by County Hall politics and a power grab for Bassetlaw’s NHS money to prop up health services in Nottinghamshire and the black hole in its adult social care budget.

"Services will be gradually unplugged from Bassetlaw and South Yorkshire and replaced with Mansfield and Nottingham. The axing of our acute Mental Health Services is just the beginning.

"Empty talk that “it will all be fine” will not stand the test of time as health services are shifted elsewhere. They know this will happen but daren’t tell people the truth.

"I sincerely hope our MP does the right thing and places Bassetlaw’s NHS first by voting against these proposals in Parliament.

"The future of our local NHS now relies on our MP standing up for Bassetlaw and defending our NHS and not selling us down the river to Nottingham.”

But a spokesperson fo said: “While this will change budget allocation and commissioning arrangements within the area, we want to assure our communities it does not affect the daily operations of Bassetlaw Hospital – Bassetlaw Hospital remains a key site within our Trust and you are unlikely to see any changes on a day-to-day basis.

“The decision does not change existing patient pathways, and individuals will continue to be seen and treated by their local GP practice, as well as at Bassetlaw Hospital, and they will also carry on receiving other health and care services in the same way. It also does not affect any future developments and investments planned for this site.

“The key difference will be the development of stronger connections between Nottinghamshire ICS and the Trust in the planning of health and Social care services to improve the health and wellbeing of Bassetlaw people. We can't wait to get started.”