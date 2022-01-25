Worksop-based company extends its in-store mask recycling scheme

Wilko has extended its in-store face mask recycling scheme until April 2 in a effort to allow shoppers to get rid of used and unwanted disposable face masks.

By Sally Outram
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:39 am

Following a surge in customer demand, the popular service will remain in place at 149 participating stores nationwide, including stores in Bassetlaw.

Shoppers can drop their used single use face masks into the special collection bin. Once full, these bins are then taken away by recycling specialists ReWorked.

Masks collected via the scheme are broken down into raw fibres which can be sustainably refashioned into products ranging from other safety materials for businesses, to building materials and even quality, durable public space furniture.

Wilko's mask recycling scheme has been extended until April

Wilkos chief executive, Jerome Saint Marc, said: “We know that our customers care about the environment and this scheme has proved again to us just how much.

"We’re so delighted that it’s been this much of a success and that our customers and team members are helping to reduce litter in their communities.”

Read More

Read More
Bassetlaw District Council warns bins with lids up will not be collected over co...
WilkoWorksopMasksBassetlaw