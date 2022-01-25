Following a surge in customer demand, the popular service will remain in place at 149 participating stores nationwide, including stores in Bassetlaw.

Shoppers can drop their used single use face masks into the special collection bin. Once full, these bins are then taken away by recycling specialists ReWorked.

Masks collected via the scheme are broken down into raw fibres which can be sustainably refashioned into products ranging from other safety materials for businesses, to building materials and even quality, durable public space furniture.

Wilko's mask recycling scheme has been extended until April

Wilkos chief executive, Jerome Saint Marc, said: “We know that our customers care about the environment and this scheme has proved again to us just how much.