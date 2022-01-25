Worksop-based company extends its in-store mask recycling scheme
Wilko has extended its in-store face mask recycling scheme until April 2 in a effort to allow shoppers to get rid of used and unwanted disposable face masks.
Following a surge in customer demand, the popular service will remain in place at 149 participating stores nationwide, including stores in Bassetlaw.
Shoppers can drop their used single use face masks into the special collection bin. Once full, these bins are then taken away by recycling specialists ReWorked.
Masks collected via the scheme are broken down into raw fibres which can be sustainably refashioned into products ranging from other safety materials for businesses, to building materials and even quality, durable public space furniture.
Wilkos chief executive, Jerome Saint Marc, said: “We know that our customers care about the environment and this scheme has proved again to us just how much.
"We’re so delighted that it’s been this much of a success and that our customers and team members are helping to reduce litter in their communities.”