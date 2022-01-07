Bassetlaw residents can get a booster jab or first, second or even third Covid vaccine today at one of these centres.

People are welcome to walk in to the clinics, but it is advisable to book an appointment.

- Newgate Medical Centre, Newgate Street, S80 1HP – 2pm to 5.45pm for 12 to 15 year olds only

Covid booster vaccinations are available in Worksop today.

- Bassetlaw Hospital, Therapies Gym, Kilton Hill, S81 0BD – 8am to 3.30pm for NHS and social care staff, and pregnant ladies. (Walk in or book via [email protected] / call 01302 566055)

Dr Eric Kelly, local GP and chair of Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Boosters make a real difference. By getting your booster you are helping to keep yourself, your friends and your family safe and helping us all get back to living a more normal life.

"One in six people in Bassetlaw have had two vaccine doses but not yet been boosted.

"We know that protection reduces over time and the booster will significantly increase your protection.

"The booster is easy to access at one of our local sites – so please book online and get yours this week.”