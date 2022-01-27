Bassetlaw residents can get a booster jab or first, second or even third Covid vaccine today at one of these centres.

People are welcome to walk in to the clinics, but it is advisable to book an appointment.

- Kilton Forest Community Centre, next to Larwood Surgery, Larwood Avenue, S81 0HH – 4.30pm until 8pm for bookable appointments, or 5pm to 7.30pm for walk-ins for anyone aged over 16 years, and 12-15 years if accompanied by a legal guardian/parent. There is usually a wait of up to 40 minutes at the beginning of the session.

Covid booster vaccinations are available in Worksop today.

Dr Eric Kelly, local GP and chair of Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Boosters make a real difference. By getting your booster you are helping to keep yourself, your friends and your family safe and helping us all get back to living a more normal life.

"One in six people in Bassetlaw have had two vaccine doses but not yet been boosted.

"We know that protection reduces over time and the booster will significantly increase your protection.

"The booster is easy to access at one of our local sites – so please book online and get yours this week.”