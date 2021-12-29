Bassetlaw residents can get a booster jab or first, second or even third Covid vaccine today at one of these centres.

People are welcome to walk in to the clinics, but it is advisable to book an appointment.

- Kilton Forest Community Centre, Larwood Avenue, S81 OHH – 1pm to 4pm and 4.30pm till 7pm

Covid booster vaccinations are available in Worksop today.

- Newgate Medical Centre, Newgate Street, S80 1HP – 2pm till 7pm

- Retford Hospital, North Road, DN22 7XF – 4pm till 7pm

Dr Eric Kelly, local GP and chair of Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Boosters make a real difference. By getting your booster you are helping to keep yourself, your friends and your family safe and helping us all get back to living a more normal life.

"One in six people in Bassetlaw have had two vaccine doses but not yet been boosted.

"We know that protection reduces over time and the booster will significantly increase your protection.

"The booster is easy to access at one of our local sites – so please book online and get yours this week.”