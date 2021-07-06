Walk-in vaccination centres in Bassetlaw - where over 18s can get a Covid jab this week

Here are all the places you can simply pop into and get your Covid-19 vaccination in Bassetlaw this week.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 8:56 am

No appointment is necessary and the walk-in clinics are for anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose of the vaccine.

Wednesday July 7

Oakleaf Surgery, Harworth Primary Care Centre, DN11 8JT – from 2pm-6pm.

Thursday July 8

Retford Outpatients Department, Retford Hospital, DN22 7XF – 5pm-7.30pm.

Friday July 9

Larwood Surgery, Worksop S81 0HH – 2.30pm-5.30pm

You do not have to be a registered patient to qualify.

Saturday July 10

Larwood Surgery, Worksop, S81 0HH – 9am-12noon.

You do not have to be a registered patient to qualify.

