Walk-in vaccination centres in Bassetlaw - where over 18s can get a Covid jab this week
Here are all the places you can simply pop into and get your Covid-19 vaccination in Bassetlaw this week.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 8:56 am
No appointment is necessary and the walk-in clinics are for anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose of the vaccine.
Wednesday July 7
Oakleaf Surgery, Harworth Primary Care Centre, DN11 8JT – from 2pm-6pm.
Thursday July 8
Retford Outpatients Department, Retford Hospital, DN22 7XF – 5pm-7.30pm.
Friday July 9
Larwood Surgery, Worksop S81 0HH – 2.30pm-5.30pm
You do not have to be a registered patient to qualify.
Saturday July 10
Larwood Surgery, Worksop, S81 0HH – 9am-12noon.
