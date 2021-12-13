Anyone aged 18 and over can attended Newgate Medical Group, in Newgate Street for their Covid booster.

First and second doses of Covid vaccine are also available for anyone who has not yet had one.

The clinic is running from 2-5.15pm and no appointment is needed.

A Covid booster clinic is being held in Worksop this afternoon.

More than 40 per cent of UK adults have already had a booster vaccination but the Prime Minister has moved forward his target to offer jabs to all adults in a bid to head off the worst effects of Omicron.

In a TV address on Sunday evening, Boris Johnson said everyone over 18 in England "will have the chance to get their booster before the new year".

This morning Mr Johnson said at least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

It came after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government will "throw everything at" the Covid booster programme to tackle Omicron.