Visiting patients at Bassetlaw Hospital has been suspended due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital Trust said this has been introduced due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the local area and the prevalence of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Chief nurse and deputy chief executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, David Purdue said: “We recognise how important it is for family and friends to stay in touch with their loved ones during a hospital stay so we have aimed to keep visiting open for as long as possible.

"Sadly, the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is becoming more prevalent in our local community and we have taken the difficult decision to suspend visiting for adult inpatients.

Visiting has been suspended at Bassetlaw Hospital, in Worksop due to a rise in Covid cases.

“The trust is very well equipped now with devices for virtual visiting so that those receiving care at one of our hospitals can stay in touch with those close to them whilst reducing the spread of the virus and keeping our patients and staff safe.

“We also understand how important it is for the mental well being of friends and family that they have access to regular updates about their relative so we are also exploring further options including a family liaison service which will help with communication between the ward and families/friends.

"A property drop-off service will also be arranged so that family members can get essential items to their loved ones in hospital.

“We will of course continue to monitor the situation with a view to reinstating visiting as soon as we can do so safely.”

From January 1 2022 the following guidance will apply.

All adult inpatients – no routine visitors. Compassionate visiting guidance instigated.

Compassionate visiting – for patients with complex needs, those on palliative care, have learning disabilities, dementia, autism or a mental health need. Please call ahead to arrange this.*It is noted that these are not visitors they are unpaid carers and the purpose is to provide assistance with communication or to meet the patients emotional, health and social care needs. One named carer is permitted for the duration of the hospital admission. It is encouraged that lateral flow testing is done in advance of attendance.

End of life - Open visiting is still available for patients receiving end of life care but this is restricted to two people at a time; but family are to refrain from congregating in waiting areas/entrances as they will be asked to leave.

Outpatients – For those attending for an appointment, it is encouraged that you attend alone unless prior arrangement has been made.

Emergency department (A&E) – No visitors are permitted apart from in exceptional circumstances. Please discuss with nurse in charge for adult patients if they fall into the category above – EOL and learning disabilities/complex needs).

Paediatric care and maternity services – No further restrictions in place.