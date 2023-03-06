The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 433 people had died in Bassetlaw by February 16 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They are among 16,890 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 183,561 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before March 2, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Elsewhere, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital – was caring for 58 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, March 1, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was up from 54 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 79.

Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29%.