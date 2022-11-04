A total of 397 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, November 3, up from 394 on the week before.

They were among 15,729 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital.

A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by Thursday, November 3, up from 169,882 last week.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 53 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in trust hospitals for Covid-19 on November 2 at 8am was down from 71 on the same day the previous week.

DBTH runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

The number of DBTH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 28 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 74.

Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10 per cent.