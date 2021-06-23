This is where over 18s in Worksop and Retford can get their first Covid vaccine this weekend

Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics will be held in Worksop and Retford this weekend.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 8:48 am

All patients of Newgate Medical Group, in Newgate Street, Worksop, who are aged 18 and over, will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The walk-in clinics will be held on Saturday June 26 from 1.30pm-5pm and on Sunday June 27 from 8.30am-12.30pm.

No appointments are needed.

Pfizer vaccines are being offered to over 18s at walk-in vaccination clinics in Worksop and Retford this weekend. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

A second clinic will also be held at Retford Hospital’s outpatient department on Saturday from 10.30am-5.30pm.

This is also for anyone aged 18 and over who has not had their first Covid vaccine.

