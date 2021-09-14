The eight areas in Bassetlaw where Covid cases increased after school return

Across England, infection rates have increased by since children returned to school.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13 per cent between 31 August and 7 September, according to National World analysis, with positive infection rates per 100,000 people starting at 304.1 and then rising to 342.7.

According to the data, more than 4,000 neighbourhoods, or 60 per cent, across England saw a rise in infection rates between the seven days ending 31 August and the seven days ending 7 September, covering the time children across the country returned to school.

Just over a third – 36 per cent - of neighbourhoods saw a drop in infection rates for the same time period.

Here are the eight areas of Bassetlaw which saw an increase:

1. Ranskill, Everton and Gringley The infection rate in Ranskill, Everton and Gringley rose by 222 per cent from 113.3 per 100,000 people on August 31 to 365 per 100,000 people on September 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Retford East The infection rate Retford East has risen by 94 per cent from 183.4 per 100,000 on August 31 to 355.4 per 100,000 people on September 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. CLARBOROUGH, BECKINGHAM AND MISTERTON The infection rate in Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton has risen by 38 per cent from 140.9 per 100,000 on August 31 to 195.1 per 100,000 people on September 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Tuxford, Markham and Rampton Infection rates in Tuxford, Markham and Rampton have rise by 26 per cent - from 287.4 per 100,000 people on August 31 to 361.9 per 100,000 people on September 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales