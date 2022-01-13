Coronavirus case rates are now higher in many parts of the UK than they were in London at the height of its Omicron wave.

The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73% in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.

Official figures show it had a rate of 2,609.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.

The latest weekly case rates in Northern Ireland, the North West of England and Yorkshire and the Humber are also higher than those in London at its peak.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a 9% rise from the week before.

Case numbers have fallen by 13% in a week in Wales, 9% in London and 4% in the East of England, indicating that the Omicron wave has peaked in these areas.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 6.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw and the current case rates in the past week.

1. Worksop Cheapside Worksop Cheapside had 1272.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to January 6, a rise of 24.7% from the week before.

2. Retford East Retford East had 1497.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 0.8% from the week before.

3. Worksop Kilton Worksop Kilton had 1549.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 34.5% from the week before.

4. Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton had 1681.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.8% from the week before.