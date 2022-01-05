There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34 per cent from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1113 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw with the highest case rates right now.

1. Carlton in Lindrick and Langold The infection rate in Carlton in Lindrick and Langold has risen by 152 per cent from 607.7 per 100,000 people on December 23 to 1531.4 per 100,000 people in the week up to December 30. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Worksop Cheapside The infection rate in Worksop Cheapside has risen by 262.5 per cent from 328.3 per 100,000 on December 23 to 1190 per 100,000 people on December 30. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Retford East The infection rate Retford East has risen by 98.4 per cent from 726.1 per 100,000 people the week to December 23, to 1440.9 per 100,000 people the week to December 30. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Worksop Kilton The infection rate in the Worksop Kilton area has risen by 191.4 per cent from 516.6 per 100,000 on December 23 to 1505.2 per 100,000 people on December 30. Photo: Google Photo Sales