Coronavirus case numbers are falling but remain high across the UK, official figures show.
There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 03, a 16% fall on the number seen the week before.
It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.
Not all neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw are seeing a drop in infection rates, however the latest rates show a fall of Covid-19 infections, from 944.4 per 100,000 in Bassetlaw in the week to February 3, compared to 1260.6 per 100,000 infections in the week before.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw with the highest case rates right now.