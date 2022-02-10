Coronavirus case numbers are falling but remain high across the UK, official figures show.

There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 03, a 16% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

Not all neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw are seeing a drop in infection rates, however the latest rates show a fall of Covid-19 infections, from 944.4 per 100,000 in Bassetlaw in the week to February 3, compared to 1260.6 per 100,000 infections in the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw with the highest case rates right now.

1. Carlton in Lindrick and Langold Carlton in Lindrick and Langold had 1276.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to February 3, a rise of 6.1% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Worksop Cheapside Worksop Cheapside had 1066.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to February 3, a decrease of 23.5% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Retford East Retford East had 964.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to February 3. This is a decrease of 11.5% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Worksop Kilton Worksop Kilton had 899.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to Feburary 3, compared to 1309.2 in the week to January 27. This is an decrease of 31.3%. Photo: Google Photo Sales