Across England, the proportion of tests taken coming back positive is now the highest on record.
Official figures from the UK Government show 19.5 per cent of people who took a PCR test in the week to December 23 got at least one positive result, putting the positivity rate at the highest level on record.
According to National World analysis, the positivity rate has quickly increased since the start of December, when it was at 9.6 per cent.
The rate is used to measure the true scale of infection, as an overall increase in cases could be caused by more tests being carried out.
An increase in testing would also return a proportionately higher number of negative results if the virus was not running rampant in communities. A high positivity rate indicates widespread infection.
