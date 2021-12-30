Across England, the proportion of tests taken coming back positive is now the highest on record.

Official figures from the UK Government show 19.5 per cent of people who took a PCR test in the week to December 23 got at least one positive result, putting the positivity rate at the highest level on record.

According to National World analysis, the positivity rate has quickly increased since the start of December, when it was at 9.6 per cent.

The rate is used to measure the true scale of infection, as an overall increase in cases could be caused by more tests being carried out.

An increase in testing would also return a proportionately higher number of negative results if the virus was not running rampant in communities. A high positivity rate indicates widespread infection.

Here are the 13 areas of Bassetlaw which saw an increase:

1. Ranskill, Everton and Gringley The infection rate in Ranskill, Everton and Gringley rose by 89.7 per cent from 364.3 per 100,000 people the week to December 16, to 690.9 per 100,000 people the week to December 23.

2. Retford East The infection rate Retford East has risen by 145.8 per cent from 272.3 per 100,000 people the week to December 16, to 669.4 per 100,000 people the week to December 23.

3. Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton The infection rate in Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton has risen by 97.2 per cent from 390.6 per 100,000 in the week leading to December 16, to 770.4 per 100,000 people on December 23.

4. Tuxford, Markham and Rampton Infection rates in Tuxford, Markham and Rampton have rise by 192 per cent, from 265 per 100,000 people on December 16 to 773.8 per 100,000 people on December 23.