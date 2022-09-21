Small number of Covid patients in Bassetlaw

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in trust hospitals for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from 26 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital – occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 31% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 32.

Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust runs Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.

The figures also show 26 new Covid patients were admitted to DBTH hospitals in the week to September 12, up from 24 in the previous seven days.

No more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Bassetlaw.

A total of 381 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15, which was unchanged from on September 8.

They are among 15,184 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15, up from 165,369 the previous Thursday.