A total of 422 people had died in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26, up from 415 the week before.

They are among 16,589 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 180,091 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.