Seven more Covid deaths recorded across Worksop and Retford
There were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Bassetlaw.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 12:37pm
A total of 422 people had died in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26, up from 415 the week before.
They are among 16,589 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.
A total of 180,091 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26, up from 179,176 a week ago.