Remembrance service and memorial trees - how Bassetlaw plans to remember its 248 Covid victims

Bassetlaw Council plans to hold a memorial service in September to remember the victims, support their families and thank all the key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

A report, which goes before the council’s cabinet on June 1, has also outlined other plans that the council wishes to pursue.

It wants to plant 248 cherry trees – one of each of the victims – to form avenues of remembrance in The Canch, Langold Country Park and Kings Park in Retford.

An avenue of cherry trees to remember Covid victims is planned for The Canch, in Worksop.

The report added that the council would also work with parish councils if they wished to remember one of their community.

The report says: “The proposed thanksgiving service will provide a focal point for members of the community who have suffered a loss, and the cherry tree concept will provide a natural memorial, plus a lasting uplift to the appearance of the district’s parks and green spaces."

It adds: “Noting that there are war memorials in every city, town and village, any memorials that are established would be there to remember all those who have lost their lives, but also celebrating those people in frontline roles - emergency workers, NHS staff and all those in the community who have served during the pandemic.”

If the plans are given the go ahead, the memorial service would take place in September, and the cherry trees would be planted after that because the best time for planting them from November through to March.

They would flower in March and this would be ‘most poignant’ as that was the start of the first lockdown in March 2020, the report added.

Deputy leader, councillor Jo White, said: “An avenue of cherry trees that will blossom around the time that we will always remember the country going into its first lockdown will be a poignant legacy and will continue the memories of those we have lost for generations to come.”

Each tree would cost around £100 each and the council is considering launching a crowd funding initiative to help create public backing for the memorials.

A memorial stone is also being planned for The Canch.

If the report is passed by the cabinet it will then go before the council’s overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday, June 15.