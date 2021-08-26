The new site, which will also be operated by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), is based at the Constable Lane car park, near to the bus station and just a short distance from the previous testing site at Dinnington Resource Centre. The site will provide supervised PCR tests for people with Covid-19 symptoms.

The test site will be open for appointments 7 days per week (including bank holidays), initially from 9am-3pm, with opening hours reviewed regularly, based on usage. It is a mobile unit, so will be set up and removed each day.

A new mobile testing centre has been set up at Dinnington's Constable Lane car park

The former testing site has been based at Dinnington Resource Centre since November 2020 but was closed on Tuesday August 24, to allow for the full re-opening of the Resource Centre.

Nathan Atkinson, Assistant Director for Strategic Commissioning at Rotherham Council said: “We are pleased to have been able to facilitate a quick turnaround of the testing facilities in Dinnington and kept any disruption for local residents to an absolute minimum.

“With infection rates across Rotherham still much higher than we would like, it’s vital that we make Covid testing and vaccine facilities as accessible as possible.

“We continue to encourage anyone with covid symptoms, to self-isolate at home and book a test via the NHS website or by phone as soon as possible.

Mr Atkinson also advises people continue to test regularly at home as not everyone displays symptoms. Lateral Flow Tests are available free from a wide range of local outlets including libraries and pharmacies.