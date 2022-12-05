One more Covid-related death recorded in Bassetlaw
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Bassetlaw.
A total of 402 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, December 1 – up from 401 on November 24.
They are among 15,987 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.
A total of 173,360 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 1, up from 172,941 last week.
Elsewhere, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital – was caring for 31 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, November 30.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was up from 23 on the same day the previous week.
There were 53 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in DBTH sites.
Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27 per cent.
The figures also show that 39 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 28. This was up from 17 in the previous seven days.