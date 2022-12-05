A total of 402 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, December 1 – up from 401 on November 24.

They are among 15,987 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Advertisement

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 173,360 Covid deaths were recorded throughout England by December 1

A total of 173,360 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 1, up from 172,941 last week.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital – was caring for 31 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, November 30.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was up from 23 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

There were 53 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in DBTH sites.

Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Advertisement

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27 per cent.