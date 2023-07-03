News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

One more Covid-related death recorded across Worksop and Retford area

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Bassetlaw.
By Will Grimond
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:26 BST

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show a total of 456 people had died in the area by June 15, up from 455 on the week before.

They are among 17,806 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before June 29, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA RadarA total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar
A total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar
Most Popular
Read More
Prison for Edwinstowe man who repeatedly punched woman in the head

A total of 192,888 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15.