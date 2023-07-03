The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show a total of 456 people had died in the area by June 15, up from 455 on the week before.

They are among 17,806 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before June 29, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar