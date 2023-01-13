A total of 410 people had died in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12, up from 409 the week before.

They are among 16,414 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12, up from 177,037 the previous week.