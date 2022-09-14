One more coronavirus death recorded in Bassetlaw over last week
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the last eight days in Bassetlaw.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:44 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:45 am
A total of 381 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, September 8, – up from 380 on August 31.
They are among 15,147 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.
A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 – up from 164,264 eight days previous.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.