One more coronavirus death recorded in Bassetlaw over last week

A total of 381 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, September 8, – up from 380 on August 31.

They are among 15,147 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 – up from 164,264 eight days previous.