One million people given Covid-19 vaccine in Bassetlaw and South Yorkshire

Since Trixie Walker was vaccinated at Northern General Hospital on December 8, more than one million people across the region have now been protected against the virus.

The news was welcomed by health bosses and patients alike who praised the GPs, nurses, pharmacists and countless other NHS staff responsible for the hugely successful vaccination rollout.

Accountable officer at NHS Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group, Idris Griffiths, said “Healthcare professionals, our partners and volunteers have been working extremely hard to ensure we have vaccinated the most vulnerable and high-risk people in our communities.

"We’re delighted to have made such great progress in such a short amount of time. Reaching the one million milestone is an excellent achievement and a credit to all involved.”

Octogenarian Arnold Richardson, from Worksop, was one of the first residents in Bassetlaw to receive his Covid vaccination said “ The vaccination programme was very well organised and I encourage everyone to come forward to receive the vaccine so we can all recover from the pandemic that has had such a devastating impact on us all.”

Health bosses have said it is now essential that those who have had the vaccine do not delay in getting the second dose when it is offered as this helps provide longer-term protection against the virus.

All those over 40 or in the eligible cohorts who have not yet been vaccinated are also urged to book an appointment as soon as they can.

If you are aged 40 or over or fit into any of the other eligible groups, you can now book your Covid-19 vaccine online https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/