Number of people treated by Bassetlaw Hospital's trust for Covid hits 5,000
The number of people treated in by Bassetlaw Hospital's trust for Covid during the pandemic has now topped 5,000, health chiefs have said.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has revealed that last week it admitted its 5,000th Covid positive patient for treatment.
More than 4,000 people have been successfully treated and allowed home, while more than 1,000 people have now died from coronavirus in Doncaster.
A spokesman said: “Last week, we cared for our 5,000th patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, and are nearing the 4,000th instance of safely discharging individuals to continue their recovery at home.
"It's been a tough two years for everybody, and we're sure you've had quite enough talk of coronavirus to last you a life time, but please share some love in the comments for the men and women of our local NHS and their unrelenting commitment throughout the pandemic.”
The trust runs Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.