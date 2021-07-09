Number of hospital Covid patients rises as cases increase again in Bassetlaw
The number of people being treated for Covid in hospitals run by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has risen to ten as the number of coronavirus cases in the area continues to rise.
In the last few weeks, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had reported several weeks with zero patients being treated for Covid-19.
But numbers have now started to creep up – and health bosses have urged people to get their jab, with all those admitted to the area’s three hospitals – Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Mexborough’s Montagu hospital – being unvaccinated.
In its weekly update, a spokesman said: “At present we are caring for 10 individuals with Covid-19 who have not been vaccinated.
"This is only a small rise in inpatient numbers, but a rise nonetheless, and outlines the importance of getting your jab."
“You can do so this week via the following clinics.”