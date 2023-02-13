Number of coronavirus deaths revised down across Eastwood and Kimberley
The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the latest weekly period in Broxtowe borough
By Andrew Dowdeswell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 431 people had died in the area by January 26, down from 432 on the week before.
They are among 16,706 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before February 9, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.