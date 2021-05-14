No patients in Bassetlaw Hospital with coronavirus

In its weekly update, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said it was now caring for just four Covid-19 patients – down from six last week and with all of them at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman said: “At the time of writing, there are just four patients with us who have tested positive for Covid-19.

"This is one of the lowest rates of admission since the pandemic began, and for the first time in some time, Bassetlaw Hospital does not have any active cases of the illness.

No patients with coronavirus are being treated at Bassetlaw Hospital

“Keep up the good work everyone - stick to the guidance as it currently stands and let's not let this slip as things begin to open back up and we reclaim some normality back into our lives. Be sensible, stay safe and put your arm forward when called for a jab.”