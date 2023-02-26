No more Covid-related deaths recorded across Worksop and Retford
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Worksop and Retford.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 5:03pm
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 431 people had died in Bassetlaw by February 9 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They are among 16,822 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before February 23, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 182,830 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.